The head coach is out. Who else will join him on the way out? Outside of MVP Joel Embiid, it's anyone's guess.

Doc Rivers is first domino to fall in 76ers' offseason full of questions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Somebody had to take the fall for the Philadelphia 76ers' latest playoff flameout.

And that somebody was Doc Rivers.

Following three straight exits in the second round, the Sixers made a drastic change and fired head coach Doc Rivers.

Should Doc take all the blame?

Three years ago, Ben Simmons refused to take a shot.

Last year, Joel Embiid was not fully healthy and they ran into a determined Jimmy Butler.

This year, Embiid was again banged up.

The Sixers fell apart in Game 6 at home and they checked out in the second half of Game 7.

Is all that Doc Rivers' fault?

No.

But in sports, it's easier to get rid of one coach than it is to get rid of a bunch of players.

So where do the Sixers go from here?

Plenty of names have been circulating as a possible replacements.

Nick Nurse and Mike Budenholzer have each won an NBA title and are available.

Monty Williams is a former Sixers assistant and Coach of the Year. Current assistant Sam Cassell is well-liked by the current players.

The Sixers will also have to figure out the roster - namely what will happen with James Harden.

President Daryl Morey said Scenario A is to bring Harden back.

He can opt out of his contract - and he likely will as he is seeking a multi-year deal.

How much will the Sixers be willing to commit to a guy who will turn 34 this summer, who has been in decline and who was inconsistent in that Celtics series?

It's going to be an interesting off-season for the Sixers.