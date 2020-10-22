$5,000 reward offered in acid attack that left Philly grandmother blind

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7030115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Helen Jones is now in need of help after being attacked by a man who splashed chemicals in her face in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia community is rallying around a health care employee who was attacked with acid.The disturbing incident happened October 6 on the 5100 block of Newhall Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section.Helen Jones was walking to her car earlier this month when a man threw acid in her face, burning her skin and leaving her blind."It's devastating," said her daughter, Aneesha Summerville. "There was a man there and he was like 'Hey, are you good?' As if he was inquiring about her safety making sure she was okay. And when she looked up to say 'yes,' he threw the stuff in her face and ran off."There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The reward was announced by the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police.The Philadelphia Fire Department's Hazmat Unit determined that the liquid was chlorosulfuric acid. Summerville says it burned her mother's lips, tongue and eyes.Summerville adds that her mother didn't know the man whose nose and mouth were covered by a mask, as is the case with most people wearing a mask in public due to COVID regulations."(She) didn't know him. It was totally unexpected," said Summerville. "She saw his eyes. If she was able to see him again, she would know his eyes."No suspect has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to call police.