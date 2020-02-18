Religion & Spirituality

New archbishop Nelson Perez talks about his favorite Philly spots during 1-on-1 interview

By
CLEVELAND (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, Philadelphia Archbishop-designate Nelson Perez will officially start his new role.

Action News reporter Sharrie Williams sat down with Perez in Cleveland last week for a wide-ranging conversation.

Shari said he greeted her with a hug and welcomed her into his Cleveland office with the love of God.

RELATED: Nelson Perez talks about his favorite Philly spots during 1-on-1 interview
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, talked about his favorite spots in the city during a one-on-one interview with Sharrie Williams



Bishop Perez has been away from the Delaware Valley for the last seven years but he said, at heart, he's a Philadelphia priest.

Of course, he was ordained in Philadelphia and spent 28 years here.

So when the Vatican called and said he would return as Archbishop he was caught off-guard, especially since he was with Pope Francis just a few weeks prior and Francis gave him no indication about the major appointment that was in store.

"Did you think you would be returning to Philadelphia did you see this coming?" Sharrie asked.

"Absolutely not. God is a God of surprises and this is a surprise I never saw in my wildest imagination," said Perez.

RELATED: Philadelphia's new archbishop Nelson Perez shares Action News memories
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, shares memories of Action News.



Perez's Mass of Installation will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 2 p.m.

Watch the rest of Sharrie's conversation with Perez in the video above.

MORE:

Sharrie reports during Action News at 5 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Sharrie Williams speaks with Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, during Action News at 5pm.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityphiladelphiaphiladelphia archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News