Archdiocese of Philadelphia agrees to $3.5 million settlement after sex assault allegations

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 9:16PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement following sex assault allegations against one of its priests.

The survivor, whose name is being protected, reported the allegations against Monsignor John Close in 2018.

He says Close abused him in 2006 when he was 14 years old.

Monsignor Close died in 2018.

"The Archdiocese holds a zero tolerance policy for abuse of minors. Every allegation of such abuse, or any other allegation of crime, is reported to law enforcement," the archdiocese said in a statement.

