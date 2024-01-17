Parents and guardians are advised to expect possible delays with school bus services and on SEPTA.

School District of Philadelphia, Archdiocesan schools in the city opening 2 hours late

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia and Archdiocesan schools in the city will be opening two hours late on Wednesday.

The school district cited low temperatures and the potential freezing of water and slush on the roads for the delay.

District officials also said all late arrivals due to weather-related issues will be excused. They are encouraging students, families, and staff to travel safely.

Parents and guardians are advised to expect possible delays with school bus services and on SEPTA's subway, trolley, and bus routes.

If residents do face delays or have questions, they are urged to reach out to their child's principal or school.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools outside of Philadelphia should follow the decision of their corresponding district.