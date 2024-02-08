WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Ash Wednesday, Valentine's Day to fall on same day: What does it mean for fasting?

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 8, 2024 4:47AM
Ash Wednesday, Valentine's Day fall on same day: Can you skip fasting?
Ash Wednesday, Valentine's Day to fall on same day: What does it mean for fasting?
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Next week, Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday fall on the same day.

Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting observed by Catholics.

Many Catholics are now wondering, however, if the church will make an exception to the fasting obligation for the holy day.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia told Action News that Ash Wednesday is one of the most solemn days on the Christian calendar, and no exemptions are being granted.

So for anyone celebrating the holy day, be sure to treat yourself to a date night or box of chocolates on another day.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW