Ash Wednesday, Valentine's Day to fall on same day: What does it mean for fasting?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Next week, Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday fall on the same day.

Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting observed by Catholics.

Many Catholics are now wondering, however, if the church will make an exception to the fasting obligation for the holy day.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia told Action News that Ash Wednesday is one of the most solemn days on the Christian calendar, and no exemptions are being granted.

So for anyone celebrating the holy day, be sure to treat yourself to a date night or box of chocolates on another day.