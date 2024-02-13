The heaviest wet snow falls from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, with rates up to 1" per hour.

School Dist. of Philadelphia opening 2 hours late; Archdiocesan schools going virtual due to storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Schools in Philadelphia are making some adjustments on Tuesday due to snow in the forecast.

The School District of Philadelphia will operate on a two-hour delay.. All athletic events and after school activities will proceed as scheduled.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary school buildings in the city will be closed due to the storm. The Archdiocese says schools in the city will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day. Students and parents should refer to their local school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools outside of the city should follow the decision of their local district.

READ MORE: Philadelphia region bracing for another winter storm | Check the snowfall map

Philadelphia region bracing for another winter storm

Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect across the region as the system comes together overnight.

The heaviest wet snow falls from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., with rates up to 1" per hour.

Check the latest AccuWeather forecast at: https://6abc.com/weather/

For a full list of school closings and delays visit: 6abc.com/community/schoolclosings/