Caught on Camera: Arson suspect throws incendiary device at Tacony home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an arsonist who targeted a home in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.
The incident took place around 3:51 a.m. on June 30 on the 4900 block of Wellington Street.
New surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the suspect getting out of a silver sedan, lighting an incendiary device on fire and then throwing it at the house.
That device however goes out.
The suspect then goes back to his vehicle, lights a second device and throws it at the house; this one leads to a fire.
Police say the suspect was last seen traveling east on Wellington, then south on State Road.
Anyone with information on the arson or suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-3153/3154.
