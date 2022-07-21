arson

Caught on Camera: Arson suspect throws incendiary device at Tacony home

Police say the suspect was last seen traveling east on Wellington Street, then south on State Road.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Caught on Camera: Philly arson suspect throws incendiary device

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an arsonist who targeted a home in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

The incident took place around 3:51 a.m. on June 30 on the 4900 block of Wellington Street.

New surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the suspect getting out of a silver sedan, lighting an incendiary device on fire and then throwing it at the house.

That device however goes out.

The suspect then goes back to his vehicle, lights a second device and throws it at the house; this one leads to a fire.

Police say the suspect was last seen traveling east on Wellington, then south on State Road.

Anyone with information on the arson or suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-3153/3154.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Man found inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase identified
Police: Body found inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase
Building owner charged in fire that led to firefighter's death
Woman in medically induced coma after being found on fire
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in rape at South Philly SEPTA station
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
What we know about possible 76ers' Center City arena
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
AccuWeather Alert: Hotter, Even More Humid Today
15-year-old driving stolen car crashes into NE Philly home: Police
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake that was wrapped around man's neck
Show More
Ex-cop gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
World War II-era ship emerges in Lake Mead amid climate impacts
Plight of Britney Griner front and center at 2022 ESPYS
2 teens, man shot while riding in Cadillac in Kensington
Philly police investigating 2 separate child death cases
More TOP STORIES News