Caught on Camera: Arson suspect throws incendiary device at Tacony home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an arsonist who targeted a home in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.The incident took place around 3:51 a.m. on June 30 on the 4900 block of Wellington Street.New surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the suspect getting out of a silver sedan, lighting an incendiary device on fire and then throwing it at the house.That device however goes out.The suspect then goes back to his vehicle, lights a second device and throws it at the house; this one leads to a fire.Police say the suspect was last seen traveling east on Wellington, then south on State Road.Anyone with information on the arson or suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-3153/3154.