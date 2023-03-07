8 suspects sought after woman brutally assaulted near Philadelphia City Hall

This surveillance video released by Philadelphia police shows the suspects sought for a brutal attack just a block from City Hall.

The video shows at least one suspect stomping on the victim at 15th and Chestnut.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are seeking eight suspects for brutally attacking a woman just a block from City Hall.

Video of the incident was released on Tuesday morning.

The assault happened at 15th and Chestnut around 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was knocked down by a group of people.

The suspects then beat the victim until she was unconscious. The video shows at least one suspect stomping on her.

Pictured: The suspects sought for the brutal attack on a woman at 15th and Chestnut in Philadelphia on Feb. 23.

The group then walks away. One of the suspects picks up a bike off the ground while leaving. Surveillance images show several suspects using bikes.

There was no word on any possible motive for this assault.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face and body.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip at PhillyPolice.com.