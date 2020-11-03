Good Samaritans thwart attempted abduction in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two good Samaritans thwarted an attempted abduction on Monday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 200 block of South 24th Street.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking northbound on 24th Street when a man dragged her towards a white SUV while at knifepoint.

That's when the two good Samaritans jumped into action and held the suspect until police arrived.

Police say the woman suffered a small cut to the hand. She is being evaluated at an area hospital.

Police arrested the suspect. He has not been identified at this time.
