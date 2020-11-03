PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two good Samaritans thwarted an attempted abduction on Monday night in Philadelphia.
It happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 200 block of South 24th Street.
Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking northbound on 24th Street when a man dragged her towards a white SUV while at knifepoint.
That's when the two good Samaritans jumped into action and held the suspect until police arrived.
Police say the woman suffered a small cut to the hand. She is being evaluated at an area hospital.
Police arrested the suspect. He has not been identified at this time.
Good Samaritans thwart attempted abduction in Philadelphia
