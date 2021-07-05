Philadelphia police search for 2 women in connection to a stabbing in Center City

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are looking for two women in connection to an attempted murder in Center City last week.Surveillance video shows the women on July 2 around 2:30 a.m. near 10th and Walnut streets.Investigators say the pair approached the 20-year-old victim and one of the women allegedly stabbed the man in his throat.Officials say he did not know the women.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, remains in critical condition.If you recognize either woman, you asked to contact police.