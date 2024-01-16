Auto matchmaker finds the perfect rides for Cecily Tynan, Brittany Boyer and Alicia Vitarelli

Automotive journalist and part-time automotive matchmaker Nick Kurczewski finds vehicles that match a few of our 6abc personalities.

Automotive journalist and part-time automotive matchmaker Nick Kurczewski finds vehicles that match a few of our 6abc personalities.

Automotive journalist and part-time automotive matchmaker Nick Kurczewski finds vehicles that match a few of our 6abc personalities.

Automotive journalist and part-time automotive matchmaker Nick Kurczewski finds vehicles that match a few of our 6abc personalities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our matchmaker is back!

Automotive journalist and part-time automotive matchmaker Nick Kurczewski has taken on the taste of finding vehicles that match a few of our 6abc personalities.

The picks are in for Cecily Tynan, Alicia Vitarelli and Brittany Boyer.