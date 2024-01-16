WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Auto matchmaker finds the perfect rides for Cecily Tynan, Brittany Boyer and Alicia Vitarelli

WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 8:54PM
The perfect cars for Cecily Tynan, Brittany Boyer and Alicia Vitarelli
Automotive journalist and part-time automotive matchmaker Nick Kurczewski finds vehicles that match a few of our 6abc personalities.
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our matchmaker is back!

Automotive journalist and part-time automotive matchmaker Nick Kurczewski has taken on the taste of finding vehicles that match a few of our 6abc personalities.

The picks are in for Cecily Tynan, Alicia Vitarelli and Brittany Boyer.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW