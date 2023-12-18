Rocky store and other stocking stuffer gifts that are truly Philly

Looking for that last-minute gift? We rounded up six stops that can help fill anyone's stocking.

We rounded up six stops that can help fill anyone's stocking.

It's a list of gift ideas for every occasion and lovers of many different things.

At Dalvey & Co., you can shop local makers with gift ideas ranging from foodie-friendly to pet lovers.

Salt & Vinegar is a collection of woman-owned, minority-owned and immigrant-owned makers spreading culture through mostly nutritious locally made food.

Party with a purpose at this year's Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate Gala with proceeds benefitting CHOP's nurses.

You can upgrade the tailgate with the official spirits of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus, find a gem at Wheelhouse where sports cards and memorabilia fill the walls.

Or try the brand new Rocky Shop for something that is truly Philadelphia.

Dalvey & Co. | Facebook | Instagram

134 North Wayne Avenue, Suite 101, Wayne, PA 19087

Salt & Vinegar | Facebook | Instagram

Pop Up Shop at Dilworth Park Cafe - 1400 Market Street (15th & JFK Blvd), Philadelphia, PA

Italian Market - 905 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Philadelphia Auto Show | Facebook | Instagram

Black Tie Tailgate Gala January 12, 2024

Auto Show Runs January 13-21, 2024

Pennsylvania Convention Center

BOTLD Bird Gang Spirits | Facebook | Instagram

BOTLD - Rittenhouse - 119 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

BOTLD - Midtown - 117 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

BOTLD - King of Prussia - 190 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Wheelhouse | Facebook | Instagram

106 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

Rocky Shop | Facebook | Instagram

At Philadelphia Art Museum - 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130