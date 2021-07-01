WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
Remains found in trash bag were dog, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said the remains found in a trash bag Thursday morning were that of a dog.
According to investigators, the remains were found by sanitation workers at about 8:05 a.m. in the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue.
Police initially believed the remains to be a human body.
Police have not released any additional information.
