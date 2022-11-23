Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police

One of the suspects handcuffed the victim and then pistol-whipped him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A business owner was attacked and robbed of $60,000 in his own driveway, Philadelphia police said.

The 33-year-old victim told police he returned to his home along Ditman Street in Frankford just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He was approached by three masked men demanding money.

They grabbed the victim's briefcase containing the cash.

The man was able to run away to a friend's house.

"Police found him. He still had handcuffs on him. He had a laceration to his head," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try to get a better description of his attackers.