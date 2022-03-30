Two 17-year-olds arrested after carjacking in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two teens are in custody after a carjacking in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.It happened around 5 p.m. on the 4200 block of Stiles Street when a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female carjacker the driver of a KIA sedan.The victim called 9-1-1 and police were able to track the vehicle driving through the city.After a brief pursuit, the teens crashed into a Toyota Camry and a pole in the 2700 block of 11th street in North Philadelphia, police said.The suspects were later arrested. Detectives recovered a handgun and a rifle inside the stolen vehicle.The driver of the Camry was not injured.