carjacking

Two 17-year-olds arrested after carjacking in West Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two teens are in custody after a carjacking in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 4200 block of Stiles Street when a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female carjacker the driver of a KIA sedan.

The victim called 9-1-1 and police were able to track the vehicle driving through the city.

After a brief pursuit, the teens crashed into a Toyota Camry and a pole in the 2700 block of 11th street in North Philadelphia, police said.

The suspects were later arrested. Detectives recovered a handgun and a rifle inside the stolen vehicle.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice chasecrimecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Police: Woman seriously injured after assault, carjacking in Philly
Video from inside taxi shows driver being carjacked in Mayfair
Teen confronted by carjacking suspect at Target lot at Christiana Mall
Suspects who carjacked woman at Philly mall linked to other crimes
TOP STORIES
Father of 8 gunned down leaving Port Richmond gym
New images show vehicle wanted in deadly road rage shooting
GOP lawmakers push bill targeting transgender girl athletes
FBI, local authorities investigating after body found in park
Intoxicated driver jumps curb, kills child walking with mother: DA
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
Sickle cell disease: How you can help save lives
Show More
Remains found by divers in Delco identified as man missing since 2003
Police searching for suspect who posed as SEPTA employee
'It was very dangerous': Lehigh grad in Ukraine escapes to Poland
Friends remember family man killed in Upper Darby shooting
Program offers free childcare to single moms working nights, weekends
More TOP STORIES News