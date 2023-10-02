Video shows dirt bike rider smash windshield of car with children inside

Nikki Bullock said she was first sideswiped by the dirt bike rider near City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after video showed a dirt bike rider smashing a driver's windshield while two children were in the backseat.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday near City Hall.

In a video that is circulating on social media, a dirt bike rider is seen jumping on the back of a car and using his feet to smash through the rear windshield.

"It appears that window is very close to a child who is in the backseat of the car. Glass is flying everywhere, and the driver of the car is understandably upset," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The driver of the car is Nikki Bullock, of Prospect Park. She was with her girlfriend, their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, delivering for Uber Eats when the incident occurred.

Bullock said she was first sideswiped by the dirt bike rider near City Hall.

"So I started arguing out the window. They start arguing back and forth. The other guy got my attention and in the meantime, he jumped off the bike and jumped on the car," Bullock recalled.

The video, which was captured by someone on a nearby tourism bus, showed Bullock getting out of the car and approaching the rider, who appeared to have a gun on him.

"I already seen the gun. He was trying to point it in the car anyway," Bullock said. "He jumped on the windshield. He already went through the windshield. I might as well get out."

Bullock and the rider proceeded to get into a confrontation before he took off and left the area with a group of bikers.

She and her girlfriend grabbed their children from the backseat and walked away.

Bullock said she filed a police report on Sunday night and spoke with a detective on Monday morning.

She said she was grateful neither child was not hurt.

"They are ok. Not a single scratch," Bullock said. "I have a guardian angel. Thank God."

Bullock said she hopes police are able to track down the dirt bike rider.

Krasner called the behavior of the dirt bike rider "completely outrageous."

"Whoever that person is, if that person is caught and I get the chance to charge that person, we will be going very vigorously after that person for that conduct," Krasner said.

"This has gotta stop. Anyone who is out there on those ATVs or motorbikes, and anybody who is out there drifting, please know we understand how dangerous this is. We know how much you are endangering other people with your conduct and there is a price to pay for that," Krasner added.