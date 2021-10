EMBED >More News Videos It comes with peppers standard (a Philly Cheesesteak no-no) and weighs around 3 pounds. Some praise it as the best Philly cheesesteak ever and you can only get it in Delaware.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owner of a South Philadelphia cafe celebrated his birthday by bringing people together to break a world record.Rene Kobeitri, the owner of Rim Cafe, invited local chefs to help create a record-breaking cheesesteak.They ended up with a 510-foot long cheesesteak, beating the previous record of 480 feet."This year I decided to make it big because I love America, and when you love America, you only have to go big," said Kobeitri of his birthday party.Chopper 6 flew over the enormous sandwich along South 9th Street. It spanned three city blocks from Wharton Street to Washington Avenue.