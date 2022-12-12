'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway

Alexander Tominsky went viral this fall after eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days.

Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others.

Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge organization to make this possible.

"I ate so much, I pained myself," Tominsky told Action News last month. "And now it's time to feed the people that are pained because they don't have enough to eat."

Tominsky went viral this fall after eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days.

South Philadelphia Community Fridge, a 2-year-old volunteer organization, reached out to Tominsky after seeing his unique accomplishment and asked him to join its efforts.

Tominsky was all in and put out a request to his Twitter followers to donate to the cause.

With the money raised, South Philadelphia Community Fridge said it was able to buy a refrigerator for DiSilvestro Playground, which only had a dry food pantry.

Tominsky then challenged his followers to participate in the Dec. 11 rotisserie chicken giveaway.

"Just bring over a chicken," he said. "It's very easy. Very simple."

Together, South Philadelphia Community Fridge, "Philadelphia Chicken Man" and "Chicken Man" fans helped give away 250 rotisserie chickens.

"What I have done to help my community is MINIMAL in comparison to organizations like @SouthPHLFridge. They deserve the highest praise," Tominsky wrote on Twitter Saturday.