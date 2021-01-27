Philadelphia controller finds failed planning, leadership in city's Floyd protest response

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said this occurred despite the city having a "blueprint for effectively maintaining peace during large scale events in the past."
READ: Officer of Controller's Independent Investigation Into the City of Philadelphia's Response to Civil Unrest
Rhynhart said the investigation found the city did not take necessary actions during the May and June demonstrations to increase officers on duty. She said this led the city to compensate by using "inappropriate force, including deploying teargas and other excessively violent reactions to protesters and bystanders."
RELATED: Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
"Teargas is banned in warfare and has not been used in Philadelphia for civil unrest since the MOVE crisis in 1985," Rhynhart said. "Despite this, teargas was deployed on our own people several times during the unrest."
Action News has reached out to both the Philadelphia Police Department and Mayor Kenney's office for comment on the report.
The report said the police department shot teargas canisters down residential streets in West Philadelphia, "hurting children in their own homes and innocent bystanders." Police also used teargas on protesters who made their way onto I-676, in an incident that was broadcast live as it happened.
According to the investigation, the mayor allowed the commissioner to make decisions about the use of tear gas without his express approval.
Rhynhart said the lack of planning led to injuries and widespread looting.
RELATED: Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
The City Controller described the root cause as lack of leadership including from the police commissioner, fire commissioner and mayor.
Three specific leadership problems the investigation found were:
According to the report, the managing director "incorrectly believed that there was no way to plan for this type of unrest."
The Officer of the Controller also reported the police commissioner had left the position of Homeland Security vacant, "which historically was key to planning and implementing a response to large protests and unrest."
The current head of the Office of Emergency Management, who also serves as fire commissioner, the report said, "viewed OEM's role in a more limited fashion than past independent directors."
"We need leaders that actually lead - ones that consider the implications of their actions and decisions, and above all, hold themselves accountable. Without stronger leadership, the City will continue making the same mistakes. We must do better because Philadelphians deserve better," Rhynhart said.
According to the City Controller's report, by June 2, 692 people had been arrested and 72 police vehicles were vandalized, including 12 police vehicles that were completely destroyed. One hundred four officers were injured and/or assaulted.
During a late June press conference, both Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Kenney issued apologies, following a video analyzing the teargas incident on I-676.
Commissioner Outlaw declared a moratorium on use of tear gas for crowd control.
Mayor Kenny said, "Members of the department made decisions on use of force that were completely unacceptable."
The mayor said that he has never believed that tear gas was an effective tool, but that after police vehicle were set on fire and businesses were looted, he gave consent.
"And ever since seeing the video of the terrifying incident on I-676, I regretted my decision from the day before. I also regret my statements that followed, which attempted to justify the use of tear gas in that particular situation. I now know that my statements were based on inaccurate information being relayed from the scene. So, I recognize that I also need to apologize," he said.
The City Controller investigation also found a disparity in approaches the police took toward protesters gathered in opposition of police brutality and groups gathered in support of law enforcement in Fishtown or at Marconi Plaza during the controversy over the Christopher Columbus statue.
RELATED: Tension continues over Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
"We must all commit to taking on the deep and important issue of dismantling racism, so that we can have a local government that is truly serving the people and protecting all of its residents. It is against this backdrop that we must analyze the findings of this investigation," Rhynhart said.
The Officer of the Controller announced an independent investigation on June 4.
The office engaged investigation and lawn enforcement experts Ballard Sparh LLP and AT-RISK International, Inc. to conduct the independent review.
The report concluded with a series of recommendations for city leaders on enhanced policies around the use of less-lethal equipment and taking actions to address implicit bias and structural racism.
"Given the City's largely successful previous experiences with large gatherings, the City has the chance to genuinely learn from the mistakes of last spring and summer. The report contains detailed recommendations from the Investigation Team on policies and training, particularly for situations of civil unrest. These recommendations could help ensure that the police are better equipped with the knowledge and training to prevent loss of life and destruction of property while protecting the constitutional rights of all Philadelphians," the report said.