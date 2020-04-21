coronavirus testing

Philadelphia's free student meal distribution program shifts to one day per week

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Thursday, the grab-and-go meal distribution available at 49 Philadelphia school sites will be shifting to one day per week, officials said Tuesday.

"The one-day-per-week schedule is a proactive measure we are taking to further support the city's shelter-in-place guidance, minimize social interactions and help flatten the coronavirus curve," according to a statement on the city's website.

The pick up will be between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Click here for a full list of locations.

On Thursdays, each person will be able to pick up a box of five breakfast meals, five lunch meals and a half gallon of milk for each student in the family.

"Each box weighs six pounds so we encourage you to bring a wheeled cart or some other way to easily carry the boxes if you are picking up meals for multiple students in your household," officials said.

On Tuesday, the city announced an additional 475 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 10,028 in Philadelphia. There are a total of 394 deaths.

There is still a high-risk of community spread in the city.

