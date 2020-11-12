COVID Record: Montgomery County officials consider reverting schools to all-virtual instruction

At 10 a.m., the county office of public health is deciding whether to start two weeks of virtual-only school beginning November 23.
If they vote to do so, all schools in the county would go 100% virtual with the expectation that hybrid learning would resume sometime in December.
The decision will be made one day after Pennsylvania reported its highest daily increase of positive COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed 4,711 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 243,368. Tuesday's new case total was 4,361.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10 is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases. There were 43,158 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The department reported 59 new deaths. The total number of deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19 stands at 9,145.
There are 6,208 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,888,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.
There are 1,948 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 417 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077 at 1,126 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 13,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.
MORE PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 HEADLINES
Students in the Philadelphia region should go all-virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
Experts with the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are recommending all students in areas with "rapidly accelerating" COVID transmission rates revert to online learning as soon as next week.
COVID-19 resurgence causing staffing issues at 911 call center in Delaware County
The COVID-19 resurgence is causing staffing issues at the Delaware County 911 call center, Action News has learned. Officials say there is another outbreak among health care workers at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby.
WATCH: Bucks Co. issues warning as COVID cases rise
COVID-19 cases rise nearly 80% in Bucks County
Throughout Bucks County, infections rose to unprecedented levels last week, and on Tuesday officials sounded the alarm as more cases were reported in any other week of the entire eight-month pandemic.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies, expert says
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider.
CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance
As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance.
The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.
WATCH: How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel
CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving
The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.
COVID-19 RESOURCES
How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me