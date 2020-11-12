'Quest for a Cure' raising funds for coronavirus research in Philadelphia

That same team is now also doing the same for the fight against COVID-19.
A special, virtual event and fundraiser is happening Thursday night to keep that research going. It's all spearheaded by Dr. David Fajgenbaum, a Castleman survivor, physician and self-proclaimed disease hunter.
SEE ALSO: Students in the Philadelphia region should go all-virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
He's been working for the past eight years to find a cure for his own disease. Now, he's on a quest to also crack the code to the current pandemic.
Thursday night's 6th Annual Quest for a Cure fundraiser will work towards both of those goals.
"The work being done at the University of Pennsylvania is really pushing forward for new treatments and maybe even cures for both Castleman disease and COVID," says Fajgenbaum. "The money we're raising Thursday night is going towards this drug that looks promising for both, and clinical trials too."
Fajgenbaum nearly died 10 years ago. He's been in remission for almost seven years.
SEE ALSO: COVID Record: Pennsylvania reports another 4,711 cases, Montco schools may go all-virtual
He designed his own experimental treatment course, and is hoping they can do the same for Covid-19 patients.
The Quest for a Cure fundraiser is Thursday night, November 12 at 8 p.m.
Our Alicia Vitarelli will be the emcee. Please join us!