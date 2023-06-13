"The guy got all messed up in the face. The girl was down her head down, bleeding from her head," recalled Mark Paxions, who witnessed the crash.

Girl hit by dirt bike rider while getting off school bus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was struck by a dirt bike rider while getting off the school bus.

It happened on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Marple Street.

Video obtained by Action News shows the moment the young girl was hit by a 17-year-old male rider.

"The guy got all messed up in the face. The girl was down her head down, bleeding from her head," recalled Mark Paxions, who witnessed the crash.

According to police, the teen on the dirt bike initially tried to flee, but neighbors who responded held him there.

Police say the girl suffered cuts to her head, but she's in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The 17-year-old rider was also taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Those we spoke with Monday night say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened and they believe it will happen again unless the city takes a stronger stance against illegal dirt bikes on the street.

At this point, police have confirmed the operator of the dirtbike has received tickets but haven't announced if he'll be arrested.