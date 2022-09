Rescuers pulled the driver from the wreckage.

Police say the driver lost control of her car and slammed into a parked car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rollover crash injured a woman in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Algon and Magee avenues.

Police say the driver lost control of her vehicle and the vehicle rolled over.

The vehicle slammed into a parked car and damaged another before rolling up onto the grass.

Rescuers pulled her from the wreckage.

She was taken to the hospital for observation.