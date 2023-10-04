Philadelphia police searching for 2 vehicles in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

A pedestrian was walking southbound across Washington Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released several images of a vehicle they are looking for in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured.

It happened late Saturday night at 20th Street and Washington Avenue in the city's Point Breeze section.

Officers say an unknown vehicle, possibly an Infiniti, was traveling eastbound on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue at that time.

The impact caused the pedestrian to land on another unknown vehicle, which also may have been an Infiniti.

Philadelphia police have released these images in connection with a hit-and-run on Washington Avenue that injured a pedestrian

Both cars fled the scene after the incident, police say.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Police say Infiniti car parts were recovered from the highway, but it's still unclear if they are from both vehicles.

Anyone who has information on the drivers involved in this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.