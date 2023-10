Point Breeze hit and run leaves man in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hit and run has left a man in Point Breeze in critical condition.

It happened just after midnight Sunday on Washington Avenue and South 20th Street.

Police say the victim suffered head injuries after being hit while crossing the intersection.

Officials are working to get a description of the vehicle that took off.