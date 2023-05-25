WATCH LIVE

One car flips over, another severely damaged after pursuit leads to crash in West Philly

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, May 25, 2023 9:37AM
Police pursuit leads to chaotic crash in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police pursuit led to a chaotic crash in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 56th and Media streets.

The Action Cam at the scene showed one car involved landed on the sidewalk on its side.

The front of another vehicle was almost completely crumpled.

Investigators tell Action News one person was hurt and showed up at a nearby hospital. The person's condition has not been released.

It is not clear at this time what led to the pursuit.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more details become available.

