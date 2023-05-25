One car flips over, another severely damaged after pursuit leads to crash in West Philly

The Action Cam at the scene showed one car involved landed on the sidewalk on its side.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police pursuit led to a chaotic crash in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 56th and Media streets.

The front of another vehicle was almost completely crumpled.

Investigators tell Action News one person was hurt and showed up at a nearby hospital. The person's condition has not been released.

It is not clear at this time what led to the pursuit.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more details become available.