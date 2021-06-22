Suspect in "Venom" shirt sought for North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance video as they search for the suspect in a brazen shooting in North Philadelphia.That shooting happened around 2 p.m. on June 6 on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.Police say the suspect pulled up to the scene in a Nissan Maxima. Surveillance video shows the gunman walking up to the victim and shooting him several times.The 23-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with four gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition.Police want the public to take note of the man's black hooded sweatshirt, with the words "Venom" and "Lethal Protector" on the back.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.