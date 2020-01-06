Victim sprayed with mace during Christmas morning mugging in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video showing a violent mugging in Port Richmond on Christmas morning.Cameras captured a white SUV pulling up to the corner of Frankford and Allegheny Avenues, around 8 a.m. on December 25th.A few seconds later, a woman jumps out of the passenger's seat and walks over to the 51-year-old victim, who was waiting for the bus.The assailant then tries to rip the woman's bag out of her hands, punching her and spraying her with mace in the process.The attacker eventually wrestled the victim's purse away and got back into the SUV.Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt.If you have any information on the mugging, contact police.