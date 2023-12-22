Philadelphia police investigating 2 suspicious car fires in Roxborough

When fire crews arrived, they found a Cadillac Escalade and Ford F250 fully engulfed in flames.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two suspicious car fires in the city's Roxborough section Friday.

The fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. near Ridge and Shawmont avenues.

When fire crews arrived, they found a Cadillac Escalade and Ford F250 fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said both were parked in a Getty gas station parking lot.

Crews were able to put the fire out and the fire marshal was called to the scene.

No one was injured.