2 dead in head-on crash after car flips, another bursts into flames in Philadelphia's Hunting Park

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 9:11AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue at 1:40 a.m.

Police say after the two vehicles collided in the intersection, one car burst into flames, trapping a person inside.

The other vehicle flipped upside down, ejecting the second victim.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the crash.

Detours are expected in the area while police investigate the crash.

