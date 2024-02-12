WATCH LIVE

Bomb squad called to Southwest Philadelphia apartment after unknown device explodes

Monday, February 12, 2024 9:48AM
The bomb squad responded to a Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex early Monday, where an unknown device exploded.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bomb squad responded to a Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex early Monday, where an unknown device exploded.

Police and firefighters were first called to the 4500 block of Larchwood Avenue at 12:40 a.m.

That initial call was for a man suffering injuries from fireworks

Authorities say the man in his 30s had extensive injuries to both hands after some type of device went off.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

The apartment building was evacuated as the bomb squad investigated.

