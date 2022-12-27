Hit-and-run driver struck 3 people in Philly in same night, 1 dead: Police

A suspect is wanted for striking three people in Philadelphia, killing one, and fleeing the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators believe the suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia is the same driver who struck two other people.

It started at the Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue, moved to Broad Street and Spring Garden streets and finally to Broad and Lehigh Avenue.

The first incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue.

Police say a person on a scooter was struck by the driver of a Ford Mustang. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver headed to Broad and Spring Garden streets and struck a pedestrian. The victim was also treated for minor injuries.

The driver then proceeded north to Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue where police say the Mustang struck a 22-year-old who was standing at a bus stop around 8:15 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

The Mustang was found a few blocks away at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue with heavy front-end damage and a smashed windshield.

Police say the driver ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made and police are working on a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.