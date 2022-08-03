Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooter killed an innocent victim who was enjoying a barbecue with friends on her porch in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say.
It happened on Harrison Street by Tackawanna Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch.
She had been enjoying a barbecue and music with friends when she was hit at least once in the back by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting.
The vehicle was an older model silver Chevy Impala, traveling west on Harrison.
As it approached the intersection with Tackawanna, someone in the silver car started shooting at a group of people on the corner and kept firing back at them as the car passed.
Officers rushed the 29-year-old victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker was driving through the area at the time, heard screaming from a porch that someone was shot and rushed over.
"This is an innocent person out here on a nice night who's trying to do the right thing, trying to enjoy the music, enjoy the weather, enjoy the barbecue. Now instead of just having a joyous time, we're going to be planning a funeral," Walker said.
Police are looking to see if area surveillance cameras recorded anything to help in their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.