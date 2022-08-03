Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker was driving through the area at the time and rushed over to help.

The vehicle was an older model silver Chevy Impala, traveling west on Harrison.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooter killed an innocent victim who was enjoying a barbecue with friends on her porch in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say.

It happened on Harrison Street by Tackawanna Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch.

She had been enjoying a barbecue and music with friends when she was hit at least once in the back by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting.

As it approached the intersection with Tackawanna, someone in the silver car started shooting at a group of people on the corner and kept firing back at them as the car passed.

Officers rushed the 29-year-old victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker was driving through the area at the time, heard screaming from a porch that someone was shot and rushed over.

"This is an innocent person out here on a nice night who's trying to do the right thing, trying to enjoy the music, enjoy the weather, enjoy the barbecue. Now instead of just having a joyous time, we're going to be planning a funeral," Walker said.

Police are looking to see if area surveillance cameras recorded anything to help in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.