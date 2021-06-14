Young man shot and killed near North Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man was shot and killed near a school in North Philadelphia.The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of West Norris Street.It happened near the William Dick School.Police say someone shot the victim multiple times at close range. He later died at the hospital.The male victim is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.The Action Cam showed investigators searching the school's playground for clues.Officers are checking area surveillance cameras that can help in their investigation.Police were called to another fatal shooting in Kensington hours later.It happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Allegheny Avenue.The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.No arrests have been made in either incident.