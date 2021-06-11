fatal shooting

Man dies after being shot 16 times in front of West Philadelphia home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after being shot 16 times in front of home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two deadly shootings.

Police found a 23-year-old man lying on the sidewalk in front of his West Philadelphia home after a shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday on North 53rd Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was shot at least 16 times.

They said the shooter or shooters fired from very close range.



Authorities are confident cameras in the area will help them in the investigation.

Then a man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting in Hunting Park a little over an hour later.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of North Franklin Street.

EMBED More News Videos

A double shooting left a man dead and a woman in critical condition in Hunting Park.



Police said the 35-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were both driven to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the hospital. The woman remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicideshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
63-year-old shot and killed while getting into car
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News