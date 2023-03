Police say the male victim, said to be in his 40s, was stabbed multiple times near a park in Kensington.

Man killed in stabbing near park in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly stabbing near a park in Kensington.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairhill Square Park at 4th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the male victim, said to be in his 40s, was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

