Husband, wife team break barriers one glittering jewel at a time at Philadelphia Diamond Co.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the micro pave necklaces to the diamond tennis bracelets and earrings, Philadelphia Diamond Company is a jewel on Chestnut Street.Nicole and Kenyatta Black have owned and operated the business for almost 20 years, and while Kenyatta is a second generation jeweler, breaking into the glittering industry wasn't easy - especially when few look like you."There's a lot of barriers to get in. Especially being minority owners. It takes a lot of capital to get in fine jewelry," said Nicole.Her husband, Kenyatta, is also a graduate gemologist from the prestigious Gemological Institute of America."I went through the training and then you have to get an internship, and then relationships, and who is going to lend you and trust you with hundreds of thousands of dollars to take an opportunity to sell," he said.While most businesses were fighting to survive during the pandemic, their clientele is expanding."People got very comfortable buying over the internet, so we got a lot of virtual customers," said Nicole.Customers are eyeing the hottest drip in jewels for the holiday.And while the husband and wife team gear up for a busy holiday season, they're also hoping to work with area schools to show all the careers that come with the luxury jewelry industry, including some that don't come with college degrees."Representation, you don't see that much representation in the jewelry industry that looks like us and we buy and consume a lot. So it would be nice to go to places where there's more than just one," said Kenyatta. "So hopefully we'll get there."