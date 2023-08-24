FYI Philly checks out food and fun at Kichi Omakase, Chick A Boom and Otherworld

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kichi Omakase offers sushi-tasting course at fraction of usual price

When Jeremy Zhu told his mother he was going to leave his career as an engineer to study the elevated art of 'Omakase' sushi, she questioned his choice.

Jeremy says he wanted to do what he enjoyed most and has since opened Kichi Omakase.

'Omakase' means 'chef's choice', with a typical service offering several courses of artfully designed sushi pieces at a price of over $200 per person, and usually lasting over two hours.

Here, Jeremy and fellow Omakase chef Andy Chen are making the experience less expensive at a cost of $95, with a presentation designed to be enjoyed by guests in just one hour.

112 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-359-6099

open from 5pm daily

Rittenhouse newcomer My Loup is a relaxed retreat for elevated eats

Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp met while working at a restaurant in New York six years ago.

They eventually became a couple and went on to help each other open their own restaurants here in Philadelphia.

Shulman, a James Beard nominee, started Her Place Supper Club as a communal dining concept.

Now, Kemp is launching My Loup as it's 'sibling' - a homey spot for French-inspired market cuisine with a menu that changes daily.

2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-239-5925

open Monday-Friday 5-10 p.m.

Chick-A-Boom catching on with some help from NFL legend Randy Moss

Chick-A-Boom is known for its chicken and waffles, specializing in fresh, never frozen, tenders seasoned on site and waffles made to order from the owner's special recipe.

Brittany Tolliferreo started Chick-A-Boom business back in 2019.

The former bank teller was inspired to action by the "food desert" in the area she lived.

She chose to leave the bank business and get into the food business.

Over the last four years, she has grown the business and now has a new space on Island Avenue.

Helping her business expand is NFL legend Randy Moss, who caught on through a social media connection and now is a business partner.

The Hall of Famer was in Philadelphia helping with the grand opening, making Chick-A-Boom's signature donuts, helping build a variety of chicken sandwiches and compiling the savory and sweet chicken and waffle menu items.

2448 Island Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153, USA

Otherworld blends art, escape room and haunted house into one experience

You can choose your own adventure at Otherworld, where the interactive experience blends art with a haunted house and escape room.

There are more than 50 rooms and 40,000-square feet in Northeast Philadelphia taking over an abandoned retail space.

Each room is like its "own album" according to founder Jordan Renda.

The themes range from spooky to techno and the feel is never scary but totally immersive.

More than 100 artists were involved in developing the space. Although each room has its own feel, guests will discover an overall theme as they explore.

2500 Grant Avenue #1, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Experience family fun and adventure at Blue Mountain Summit Adventure Park

From ropes courses to ziplining to rock climbing to free falls, adventure is out there for you and your family when visiting the Pocono Mountains

The Summit Adventure Park at Blue Mountains Resorts offers fun for the whole family, as there is an adventure for every level of thrill-seeker.

There are five levels of high ropes coursing, from beginner to expert, which brings in the most beautiful views of the Pocono Mountains.

They also have a fully netted course that is perfect for younger kids.

The park also offers attractions at night including ziplining. During this event, participants work their way through the high ropes with glow sticks and laser lights under the nighttime sky!

1660 Blue Mountain Dr, Palmerton, PA 18071

New Freedom Theatre streaming 2 shows virtually

The New Freedom Theatre has a long legacy of Black excellence in the arts.

"What we do now is we chronicle African-American history through the performing arts," says Karl "Dice Raw" Jenkins, CEO of the New Freedom Theatre.

Jenkins was a student in the 1990s and became CEO in 2020. During COVID, he started a streaming service for the theatre's productions.

"It's still going even after COVID, because people want to see it internationally," he says.

In addition, he says they want to let people know that Freedom Theatre's coming back.

Since the late 1960s, the theatre has been the staging ground for a long list of superstars, like Walter Dallas, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jenkins himself, known for his work in the music industry.

Jenkins says he met The Roots and started recording with them, going on to produce some of their records.

He returned to his theatre roots, as an executive producer and actor in the New Freedom Theatre's streaming production of The Last Jimmy, which he describes as "a hip-hop odyssey."

He says the production explores the problems of mass incarceration, heavily inspired by Dr. Michelle Alexander's book, The New Jim Crow.

Jenkins plays Jimmy, a criminal behind bars, that's determined to break the chain of incarceration.

"It's about the disconnect between African American fathers and sons. It's about the disconnect between African American males and society," says Jenkins.

Jenkins also wrote and produced Forgotten Founding Fathers, showcasing African-American heroes from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, and the Reconstruction era.

"There are these moments in history where African Americans did mind blowing things," he says, citing people like Wentworth Cheswell, Blanche Bruce and Crispus Attucks.

Jenkins says heroes like these need to be honed in on and spoke about.

New Freedom Theatre

1346 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121