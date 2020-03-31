Society

Jefferson doctors, nurses dance to send important message

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Doctors and nurses across the country are on the front lines and fighting the novel coronavirus.

Some healthcare workers at Jefferson hospital took to social media to send an important message.

In a video, the staff is seen dancing and at the end, someone holds up a message, "stay home."

The video was filmed at Jefferson's Neuro ICU.

The staff says they were having some fun during a stressful time.

