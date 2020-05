Jefferson doctors, nurses dance to send important message

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Doctors and nurses across the country are on the front lines and fighting the novel coronavirus.Some healthcare workers at Jefferson hospital took to social media to send an important message.In a video, the staff is seen dancing and at the end, someone holds up a message, "stay home."The video was filmed at Jefferson's Neuro ICU.The staff says they were having some fun during a stressful time.Send in your videos and photos to Action News here