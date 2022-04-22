Philadelphia police investigate double shooting at football field near Temple University's campus

TUalert Shooting - reported at the 1100 Block of Cecil B Moore Ave. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) April 22, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting Friday at a football field in North Philadelphia near Temple University's campus.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue.Police say a 37-year-old was shot once in the left hip. Another 37-year-old man was also shot in the right hand.Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.Temple University issued an alert on social media urging people to avoid the area.There is no word yet on the circumstances behind this shooting.So far, no arrests have been made.