Man shot and killed outside Dunkin' in Logan, no arrests made

The man did not have ID on him and is considered a John Doe, though police think he was in his 30s.

The victim was found face down near a car in the Dunkin' parking lot at Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in a Dunkin' parking lot in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Dunkin' location was closed when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras for assistance in their investigation.

This marked the fourth homicide in the city in the new year.

