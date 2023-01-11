Eagles, Jordan Mailata celebrate local youth football national champions

The national champions included the U10 and U12 Downingtown Young Whippets and the U11 West Philly Panthers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a night for champions at Lincoln Finacial Field in South Philadelphia.

Three area youth football teams were celebrated by the Eagles as part of the Eagles Care Community Tuesday initiative with the mission of growing the game of football.

There was dancing with Swoop, good food and nothing but fun.

The teams won either the 2022 AAU National Championship or Pop Warner Super Bowl.

To help celebrate their victories, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata paid a visit. He had some words of wisdom for the young champions moving forward.

"I just wanted to chase something. Chase greatness. I wanted to be great," said Mailata.

He also preached discipline as one of the main keys to success.

"It's discipline. Knowing when you say no to things, saying no to family or friends," said Mailata.