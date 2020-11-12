Eagles get back to business after focusing on 'little things' during bye week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's back to business for the Birds coming off the most bizarre bye week ever.Waiting for them is a scrappy New York Giants team, looking to make the NFC East a contest.The Eagles didn't get to really get away because they had to come in daily for COVID-19 testing, but they did get a chance to heal up and hopefully clean up what's been a messy first half, specifically when it comes to Carson Wentz and all those turnovers.The truth of the matter is had Wentz taken better care of the ball in the first eight games, we could be talking about a much better record than 3-4-1, which would also mean a much more comfortable spot atop the division.And the team knows the work is in the details and that it needs to work on the little things.The schedule gets a bit dicey for the Birds from here on out with Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans - all teams in the mix for the top overall seed in the NFC - on the horizon.And the 2-win Giants are no slouch either, remember, the Eagles barely beat them, and they came close to beating Tampa Bay, and did win against Washington -- something the Birds have yet to do.