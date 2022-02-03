Philadelphia Eagles donate female sports equipment, start high school girls flag football league

Committed to providing more access to sports for girls, we are donating $100,000 worth of female sports equipment to @LPFsports and have worked with local high schools to create the 1st Girls Flag Football League in Philly.@usnikefootball | @NFLFLAG | @nflplayfootball | #NGWSD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They're the first NFL team to support young girls in this way.The Philadelphia Eagles are donating female sports equipment to student athletes in the city, while also launching a high school girls flag football league. The goal is to give girls the more opportunities to play in sports - including one that's traditionally viewed as male only."This is a chance to really be first, go first in the league to support girls and women in this capacity," said Jen Kavanagh, Senior VP or Marketing and Media for the Eagles.The Eagles announced earlier this week that they're launching a high school girls football league this spring and selecting 15 schools based on an interest level across the city's public and catholic schools for an eight game season.Because girls don't traditionally play these types of contact sports, so Kavanagh says it's important to get girls involved in programs like this."Traditionally there's a lack of access and for us making sure that girls and women, who are passionate about playing in sports or working in sports, have the opportunity to do that," she said.In addition to creating the league, the team is taking it a step further. With the help of the NFL Foundation, they purchased $100,000 worth of sports bras for girls in need and 6,000 sports bras will be donated to every female athlete that needs one in the school district of Philadelphia."In our minds this is essential equipment and should be part of the consideration set for young girls as a need that provides that level of comfort, confidence and security and to compete and have a good time," said Kavanagh.Each participating school in the flag football league will get custom uniforms from Nike, as well as a port-a-field.Teams will get to even play one of their games at Lincoln Financial Field.