While his entrance was met with audible applause and some standing ovations, the overall response was muted.

Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia with underwhelming response from Eagles fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All eyes were on Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson as the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pederson, now the head coach of the Jaguars, spent five seasons as head coach in Philadelphia and even lead the team to their first Super Bowl win in 2018.

While his entrance was met with audible applause and some standing ovations, the overall response was muted.

Fans tell Action News, they are happy there were no 'boos.'

"This guy did nothing but good things in this city, brought us Lombardi trophy, you can't boo the guy," said Joe Cimabue of West Grove.

Eagles fans say they are left with many fond memories of Pederson, a reminder by the life-size statue located at the Linc.

Fans say they have nothing but respect for the former coach.

"Philly will always treat him nice. They may not treat the team nice; but will treat him nice," said Vince Massimini of Phoenixville.

The welcome back game for former head coach Doug Pederson was also met with with rain, wind and chilly air.

The weather did nothing to stop the pre-game tailgate but inside the stadium many seats were slow to fill.

"You can't miss a Sunday in Philly for the Birds," said Cimabue.