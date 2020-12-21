Jalen Hurts will be Eagles starting quarterback against Cowboys on Sunday, Pederson says

Jalen Hurts will start again as expected Doug Pederson confirms



“He led the team”@6abc #JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/juarttb0cC — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 21, 2020

Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts has been good but not perfect as he gets set to make his 3rd straight Eagles start Sunday vs Cowboys



“There is room to grow”



Pederson says Eagles players have taken their game to the next level with Hurts



“The guys have been improving” pic.twitter.com/XkSN7itt0H — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 21, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts will once again be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Monday during a news conference.Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz as starting quarterback, rallied the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday only to fall a couple of plays short against the Arizona Cardinals."He led the team," Pederson said.Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score in only his second career start. But Hurts also took a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone and was sacked six times, including consecutive plays after the Eagles had a first down at Arizona's 11 with three minutes remaining.Pederson says Hurts has been good - but not perfect - as he prepares to make his 3rd straight Eagles start."There is room to grow," he said.Pederson says Eagles players have taken their game to the next level with Hurts."The guys have been improving," Pederson.