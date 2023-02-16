Eagles' Super Bowl loss gives way to offseason full of questions from Jason Kelce to Jalen Hurts

The Eagles face a litany of questions with Jalen Hurts' new contract and Jason Kelce's status topping the list.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well, this isn't the Sports Flash I wanted to be doing.

I wanted to be talking about the Eagles' second Super Bowl in five years and the dynasty they're becoming.

Instead, and we should admit it, we're downright sports depressed.

The Birds are only the second Super Bowl team to lead by double digits at the half and lose, joining the 2016 Atlanta Falcons.

They came so close, and next year's Super Bowl seems so far away.

Only eight times in 56 years has a team that lost the Super Bowl, returned to play it again the next year.

For the Eagles, the biggest challenge will be the fact that it will be impossible to keep this team together.

Sure the bulk will stay. The big key is they'll have Jalen Hurts.

But they'll have to pay him. And that's money they can't use elsewhere -- whether it be on free agents or current players about to become free agents.

Then there's the question of the aging legends: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, to name a few. Will they remain Eagles?

How about Jason Kelce? Will he retire?

And how about the biggie, the coaching staff?

The Eagles became the first team in 10 years to lose both their offensive and defensive coordinators when Shane Steichen took the Colts' job and Jonathan Gannon took the Cardinals' job.

Those two guys will likely purge some of their favorite assistants from the Eagles staff too.

So not only will they need new coordinators, who may or may not implement new schemes, but the former guys will probably hire their own people.

Will it have a trickle-down?

Hurts said, you either win or you learn.

The Eagles have quite a study guide from top to bottom this offseason.