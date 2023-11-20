Philadelphia Eagles fans excited for Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City Chiefs

It was a party at the Dunkin on 15th and Spring Garden on Monday all to celebrate the highly anticipated rematch between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans kicked off game day with a pep rally at the Dunkin location on 15th and Spring Garden streets on Monday morning, all to celebrate tonight's highly anticipated matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles cheerleaders and mascot, Swoop, showed up to get the party going outside, while fans tried their luck at winning some free prizes inside.

The Super Bowl showdown didn't end the way we wanted it to, but the Eagles have the best record in the NFL and fans say it's time for redemption.

"I'm waiting for this KC game because of the old coach we used to have so I think that's going to be a real good game," said Renee Simmons of Overbrook.

To sweeten the celebration today, Dunkin presented a $20,000 check to the Philadelphia Children's alliance.

You can watch MNF on 6abc at 8 p.m.